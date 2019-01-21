ICAI CA Results 2018 to be out @ 6 pm on January 23; Check details here
New Delhi, Jan 21: The results of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Final exam (old course & new course), Foundation exam and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in November and December, 2018 are likely to be announced on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 around 6.00 P.M.
As per the official notification available on icai.org, the CA Final Result Nov. 2018 as well as CA Foundation Result 2018 would be released on Jan. 23.
Candidates can check the results on the official websites icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and on caresults.icai.org. To check result online, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above and have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.
How to get results through SMS
Final exam result
Final exam (old course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128
Final exam (new course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128
Foundation exam result
CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171
CPT result
CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171
The candidates may send messages to 58888.