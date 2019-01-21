  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ICAI CA Results 2018 to be out @ 6 pm on January 23; Check details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The results of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Final exam (old course & new course), Foundation exam and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in November and December, 2018 are likely to be announced on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 around 6.00 P.M.

    As per the official notification available on icai.org, the CA Final Result Nov. 2018 as well as CA Foundation Result 2018 would be released on Jan. 23.

    ICAI CA Results 2018 to be out @ 6 pm on January 23; Check details here

    Candidates can check the results on the official websites icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and on caresults.icai.org. To check result online, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above and have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

    How to get results through SMS

    Final exam result

    Final exam (old course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

    Final exam (new course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

    Foundation exam result

    CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

    CPT result

    CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171

    The candidates may send messages to 58888.

    Read more about:

    results icai

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue