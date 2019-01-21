ICAI CA Results 2018 to be out @ 6 pm on January 23; Check details here

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: The results of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Final exam (old course & new course), Foundation exam and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in November and December, 2018 are likely to be announced on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 around 6.00 P.M.

As per the official notification available on icai.org, the CA Final Result Nov. 2018 as well as CA Foundation Result 2018 would be released on Jan. 23.

Candidates can check the results on the official websites icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and on caresults.icai.org. To check result online, the candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above and have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

How to get results through SMS

Final exam result

Final exam (old course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final exam (new course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final exam roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

Foundation exam result

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Exam roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

CPT result

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171

The candidates may send messages to 58888.