ICAI Result: CA Result 2018 for Final, Foundation to be released today, details here

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) at around 6pm on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. The examination was held in November/December 2018.

It is expected that the results will be declared latest by 6 pm on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The exam for CA Final was held on November 01, 03, 05, 09, 11, 13, 15 & 17, 2018, the exam for CA Foundation was conducted on November 11, 13, 15 & 17, 2018 and that for CPT was held on December 16, 2018.

ICAI CA Result 2018: Steps to check result on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org

The candidates will first have to visit the official website of the institute i.e. icaiexam.icai.org.

On the homepage of the website, the candidates need to log in by clicking on "Login/ Register" tab

Enter their Login ID and Password.

Submit the login details, after which, click on the "Email Registration" link.

In the next screen, the candidates have to provide their Name, Roll Number, E-mail id and then click on the 'Register Me' button

The registration link to view the CA result via e-mail will be available soon.

Candidates can also register on icaiexam.org right now to get their CA Result for November examinations in their e-mail address.