ICAI CA IPCC Nov 2018 result date declared; How to check

New Delhi, Feb 04: ICAI CA IPCC result November 2018 date has been announced on the official website. The results of CA IPCC 2018 exam, which was held in November 2018 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), is likely to be declared on February 8, 2019, on official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced that the ICAI CA IPCC result Nov 2018 would be declared on February 8, 2019, around 6 pm along with the all India merit list up to rank 50. The IPCC Result date was disclosed on icai.org.

This announcement has put to rest the speculations about ICAI CA IPCC result Nov 2018 date. Some reports had earlier claimed that result could be declared on Feb 5 or Feb 6th.

CA IPCC November 2018 examinations were conducted from 2nd November 2018 to 16th November 2018 and CA Inter Nov 2018 exams were conducted from 2nd November 2018 to 18th November 2018.

Candidates who had applied for both, the old and revised scheme, can view their CA IPCC/ Intermediate result 2018 on the official website.

How to check ICAI CA IPCC Result (Nov 2018) online:

ICAI IPC result will be available on the following websites - icaiexam.icai.org , caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in .

, and . To check result online on the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

Please note that you will be able to see an activated link only after the results are officially declared.

ICAI has started the facility for the candidates to get their IPCC Result 2018 by email and SMS also. For getting the result on e-mail the candidates will have to register at icaiexam.icai.org.

How to get ICAI CA IPCC Result Nov 2018 on e-mail:

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org.

Next, the aspirants need to log in by entering their Email ID and Password.

Click on the "Login" button to submit the details.

In the next screen, click on the link which says "Email Registration".

How to check ICAI CA IPCC November 2018 result through SMS:

According to the scheme that you appeared for, type 'CAIPCOLD' or 'CAIPCNEW' followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 58888.