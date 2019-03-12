  • search
    ICAI CA exam dates: ICAI CA May 2019 exam postponed due to elections; Find out new dates here

    New Delhi, Mar 12: ICAI CA May 2019 exam, which was supposed to be held from May 2 to May 17, has been postponed. The new dates for ICAI CA exam have been announced and the May 2019 ICAI CA exam would now be held from May 27, 2019 to June 12, 2019.

    Click Here for the new schedule of ICAI CA May 2019 exam.

    ICAI CA May 2019 exam postponed

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) holds CA intermediate and final exams twice in a year. Visit official website icaiexam.icai.org for complete information on how to apply for the ICAI CA exam.

    ICAI CA May 2019 exam application process will begin from February 20 and will conclude on March 12, 2019.

    ICAI CA IPCC 2018 exam, which was held in November 2018 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), was declared in February.

    CA IPCC November 2018 examinations were conducted from 2nd November 2018 to 16th November 2018 and CA Inter Nov 2018 exams were conducted from 2nd November 2018 to 18th November 2018.

    While applying for ICAI CA May 2019 exam, the candidate must give a declaration. Click here for the format of the declaration.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 1:24 [IST]
