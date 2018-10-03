ICAI CA CPT December 2018 registration tomorrow, check pattern, fee, eligibility

New Delhi, Oct 3: The ICAI CA CPT December 2018 registration process will commence tomorrow. You can apply on the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2018. The registration process would be open until October 25 2018.

Candidates should have either passed or appeared in the senior secondary examination (10+2 examination) or an examination recognised by the central government as equivalent thereto and has complied with such requirements as may be specified by the Council from time to time. They should be registered for/switched over to common proficiency course with board of studies of ICAI on or before June 30, 2017 and should have revalidated their registration to the course (as applicable)

The exam will be conducted in paper-pencil mode (PP mode) and the duration of the same will be four hours. Objective type questions will be asked and negative marking will be done for wrong answers. Candidates can resister from October 3 to October 25 2018 on icaiexam.icai.org.

Exam fee for ICAI CA CPT December 2018:

The exam fee is required to be submitted on-line by using either visa or master credit/debit card/rupay card/net banking.

Fee for centres in India: Rs 1,000

Fee for centres in Kathmandu (Nepal): Rs 1,700

Fee for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Muscat: $ 300

ICAI CA CPT December 2018 important dates:

Online registration begins: October 4, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 25, 2018

Exam date: December 16, 2018.

ICAI CA CPT December 2018 exam schedule:

Morning session: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Section A - Fundamentals of Accounting

Section B - Mercantile Laws

Afternoon session: 2 pm to 4 pm

Section C - General Economics

Section D - Quantitative Aptitude