ICAI CA Admit Card 2018: Clarification on exam centre allotted in different zone

New Delhi, Oct 12: The ICAI CA Admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

After the admit cards were released, some students realised that they had been allotted an exam centre in a zone other than the one opted for them.

ICAI in a statement said that the due to the lack of requisite number of exam centres in some cities, students have been allotted exam centre in a zone other than the one they opted for.

This has been the case only in cases were a students opted for a centre in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore and Vadodara.

Similarly, certain students who had opted Mallappuram City have been shifted to Kozhikode City.

The Institute also said that since exam centres are not available in accordance with the number of students who opted for that particular zone, the Institute is unable to entertain any request for change in exam centre. The admit cards can be downloaded on http://icaiexam.icai.org.