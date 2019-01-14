ICAI CA 2018 result date and time

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 14: The ICAI CA 2018 result is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results according to the official website would be declared on January 23. The results would be declared by around 6 pm along with the All India Merit List.

The circular released confirms the date for the release of the result. Students who have appeared for the examination would have an option of receiving their results directly on their registered e-mails as well as through SMS on their mobile phones.

The facility to register for getting the results on their email id would be activated on January 19, 2019. Students can also send SMS and receive their results on their mobile phones through SMS. This facility, however, would be available only after the results are released. The results once declared would be available on icai.org.