IBPS SO Scorecard 2019 out, how to check

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 14: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS on 13 February 2019 (Wednesday) has released the main exam score card for Specialist Officer posts. The score card is available to candidates from February 13, 2019 to February 24, 2019. The IBPS SO Main Exam 2019 result was declared on February 6, 2019.

The candidates who had appeared for the IBPS SO Main Exam can check their score card on the official website.

IBPS SO Main Exam was conducted on 27 January 2019, to fill 1315 vacancies, at various centres across the country. Selected Candidates will be called for IBPS SO Interview, to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

IBPS SO 2019 Cut-off for will be based on the cumulative score obtained by a candidate in Mains Exam and the Interview round.

How to Download IBPS SO Scorecard 2019:

Go to the official website www.ibps.in

Click on thelink 'Click here to view Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-VIII'.

A new window would open. Enter your registration number and date of birth in order to check your scores.

The scores would be displayed on the screen.