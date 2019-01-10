IBPS SO Prelims Result 2018 released at ibps.in, Check steps how to download here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary result of Specialist Officer exam. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam can check their results from the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Steps to Check IBPS SO Prelims Result 2018

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the ticker rolling on the screen as ;Click to view your results of CRP SPL VIII Preliminary Exam'.

Enter the registration number and password along with the captcha code.

Click on submit.

Your result will be on your screen.

Download and keep a hard copy for further need.

The written preliminary examination was conducted on December 26 and 30, 2018 across the country. The result will be available for candidates from January 09 to January 15, 2019.

The notification for vacancies as Specialist Officer posts was released on November 06, 2018. A total of 1,599 vacancies were announced. Further, the main exam is slated to be conducted on January 27, 2019.

IBPS has released the notification to fill Specialist Officer posts on November 06, 2018 to fill up 1,599 posts of Specialist Officers across the nation. The main examination will be conducted on January 27, 2019 and candidates need to keep a check on the official site for more details related to IBPS SO Main exam 2019. For more updates, candidates can check the official site of IBPS.