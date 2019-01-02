IBPS RRB VI Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II, III final results out; Details here

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 2: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the final result CRP RRB VI Office assistants, Officers Scale 1, Scale 2 GBO, Scale 2 Specialist officers and Officer Scale 3 (provisional allotment under reserve list).

Candidates can log-in with their credentials to access the final result. Also, they can log in to the IBPS website and click on the link to check provisional allotment, and click on the relevant above mentioned positions to access the result. The last date to view the IBPS CRP RRB VI results in January 31, 2019.

IBPS had in July 2017 issued the notification for the recruitment of Group 'A' officers (Scale I, II and III) and Group 'B' office assistants (multipurpose) in participating regional rural banks (RRBs). The application process continued until August 8.

IBPS had announced 15,171 tentative vacancies under CRP RRBs-VI. Out of the total posts, 5,123 were for officers scale I, 1,581 posts for officers scale II, 169 posts for officers scale III and 8,298 posts for office assistants.

The IBPS has been conducting this recruitment drive for 56 Regional Rural Banks (RRB) and the notification was released in July 2017. The preliminary exam was only for the positions of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants which were conducted in the months of September 2017.