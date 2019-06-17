IBPS RRB recruitment 2019 notification: Apply for 12,000 jobs

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 17: The IBPS RRB recruitment 2019 process is all set to begin. More details are available on the official website.

The application process will begin on June 18, tomorrow and will end on July 4 2019. In all there are 12,000 vacancies for the regional rural banks.

The IBPS has invited applications for the posts of Officer Assistant, Officer Scale-1 Assistant Manager, Officer Scale-2 Assistant Manager and Officer Scale-3 Assistant Manager.

There are 12,000 vacancies including 7373 vacancies for Office Assistant,4856 for Officer Scale 1, 1746 vacancies for officer scale 2, 207 vacancies for Officer scale 3 says an official notification.

For the IBPS RRB assistant posts, a preliminary and main exam will be conducted. For the IBPS RRB officer posts, prelims, mains and an interview will be conducted. More details are available on https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/CRP_RRB_VIII_ADVT_15_06_2019.pdf.