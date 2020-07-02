IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020: Form released, check eligibility

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 02: The IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020 application form has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The application process for the recruitment at the posts of officers in the Scale I, II and III level and office assistant has started. The registration would close on July 27 as per the official notification. The prelims will be held in September and October for which the admit card will be released in August.

The IBPS would also conduct a pre-exam training from August 24 to 29 2020. The admit card for the same would be released on August 12. Those who clear the prelims will have to appear for the main followed by an interview round. This year a total of 43 banks have advertised under the IBPS RRB.

The exams will be held under strict social distancing norms owing to the coronavirus. Candidates will be given different reporting times, The candidate is required to report at the venue as per the time allowed. More details are available on IBPS.in.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020 eligibility:

For scale III or senior manager posts, the applicant should be between the age of 21 and 40 years. For scale II, it is 21 to 32. For scale I or assistant manager, it is 18 to 30 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1 2020. There would be relaxations in the upper age for the reserved category.

A candidate must have at least a bachelor's level degree in order to be eligible to apply. For the level II and III, relevant work experience would also be required.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 along with the application form. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020: How to apply:

Go to IBPS.in

Clock on apply for RRB PO

Click on registration

Fill in required details

Submit

Take a printout