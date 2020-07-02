  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020: Form released, check eligibility

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: The IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020 application form has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The application process for the recruitment at the posts of officers in the Scale I, II and III level and office assistant has started. The registration would close on July 27 as per the official notification. The prelims will be held in September and October for which the admit card will be released in August.

    IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020: Form released, check eligibility

    The IBPS would also conduct a pre-exam training from August 24 to 29 2020. The admit card for the same would be released on August 12. Those who clear the prelims will have to appear for the main followed by an interview round. This year a total of 43 banks have advertised under the IBPS RRB.

    Direct links to download IBPS PO Clerk SO Result 2020

    The exams will be held under strict social distancing norms owing to the coronavirus. Candidates will be given different reporting times, The candidate is required to report at the venue as per the time allowed. More details are available on IBPS.in.

    IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020 eligibility:

    For scale III or senior manager posts, the applicant should be between the age of 21 and 40 years. For scale II, it is 21 to 32. For scale I or assistant manager, it is 18 to 30 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1 2020. There would be relaxations in the upper age for the reserved category.

    A candidate must have at least a bachelor's level degree in order to be eligible to apply. For the level II and III, relevant work experience would also be required.

    Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 along with the application form. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.

    IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2020: How to apply:

    • Go to IBPS.in
    • Clock on apply for RRB PO
    • Click on registration
    • Fill in required details
    • Submit
    • Take a printout

    More IBPS News

    Read more about:

    ibps recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue