IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018 date: Check here

New Delhi, Oct 16: The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the result would be available on the official website.

The results are usually released within three weeks of the date of the examination. The IBPS had conducted the IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains 2018 on September 30 2018. This would mean that the results could be expected this week itself. We will keep you updated about the same.

The results could be expected by October 21 or latest by October 23 2018. However do note that the marks of the main exam would be counted for the provisional allotment.

Those candidates who qualify the main exam would be required to appear for a personal interview. The marks of the preliminary exam of the RRB officer Scale 1 or IBPS RRB PO Exam 2018 would not be included for this. The results once declared would be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II, III Mains result 2018:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter all the required details

Submit

View results

Download your results

Take a printout