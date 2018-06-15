English

IBPS RRB notification released, check all details here

    The IBPS RRB notification has been released. The notification is out for recruitment of Group "A"-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) has been released.

    IBPS RRB notification released, check all details here

    The selection process will be held between August and October 2018.

    The examination is two tiered for the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose). For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview.

    Candidates who apply for Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III just have to give one written exam and then appear for an interview.

    Preliminary Officer Scale-I, August 11, 12 and 18

    Office Assistant, August 19, 25 and September 1.

    Result for the exams will be released in September 2018.

    For Officers Scale I, II and III, the result will be released in October and the interview will held in November. Log on to ibps website for more information and means to apply for the exam. For more details you can click here: http://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detail_Advt_CRP_RRB_VII.pdf

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
