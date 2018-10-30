IBPS PO Prelims result 2018 likely to be declared today

New Delhi, Oct 30: The IBPS PO Prelims result 2018 could be declared today. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

Earlier reports had suggested that the results would be declared on October 28. However the new tentative date for the results to be declared is October 30 2018. If not today, the result may be declared tomorrow, reports suggest.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to note that the result is not confirmed for today. However, as per past trends, the results may release today. Usually the results are announced between 12 and 3 pm. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2018:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the View result status of CRP PO Preliminary examinations 2018

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout