IBPS PO Prelims: Important instructions and tips

New Delhi, Oct 13: The IBPS PO Prelims will begin today. The UBPS PO and MT prelims exam will be held on October 14, 20 and 21, apart from October 13, 2108.

IBPS PO preliminary examination consisting of objective tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of one hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

Depending on the number of vacancies available for IBPS PO recruitment, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for IBPS PO main examination.

Tips and instructions for IBPS PO Prelims 2018:

The candidates need to note carefully their Roll Number, Date of Exam., Reporting Time and Venue for the examination given in the call letter.

The candidates should be present at the examination hall before the time given in the call letter.

The candidates arriving late for IBPS PO Prelims exams will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

IBPS PO aspirants will have to bring call letter along with the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy.

The candidates need to write their roll number and registration number on the photocopy of photo identity proof.

The aspirants will be required to put their left thumb impression clearly and sign clearly in the respective spaces provided on their IBPS PO call letter in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall.

The IBPS PO aspirants should hand over their IBPS PO admit card alongwith the photocopy of the photo identity proof duly stapled together to the invigilator in the examination hall, when they collect the call letters.

IBPS PO prelims: What is allowed inside exam centre

The Following items will not be allowed inside the examination centre:

Any stationary item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc. Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hair-pin, Hair-band, Belt, Cap, Any watch/Wrist Watch, Camera, Any metallic item, Any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle, Any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like camera, blue tooth devices etc.

All ornaments like Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, brooch etc. will be thoroughly checked.

Use of Stationery:

The IBPS PO candidates should bring stationary such as pencils, eraser and a ball point pen with them to the examination hall.

The examinees may do their rough work on the sheet provided.

After the test is over, the examinees should hand over the sheet, given for rough work to the invigilator before leaving the room.

"Any candidate who does not return or is found to attempt to take or pass on the questions or answers inside or outside the examination hall will be disqualified and the IBPS may take further action against him/her as per the rules," said a notification from IBPS.