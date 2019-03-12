IBPS PO mains result 2018 declared, how to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The IBPS PO mains result 2018 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

Those candidates shortlisted will now have to appear for the IBPS PO interview on the basis of the marks obtained in the main exam. Last year, the IBPS PO cut off was at 52.5 out of a total 200 score.

The IBPS PO will fill up 4,252 posts of probationary officer posts. The final result will be calculated on the basis of the scores obtained by the candidates in the online main examination and interview round. The results would be available until March 31 2019. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2018:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the link 'Click here to view Your Scores of Online Main Examination for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP-PO/MT-VIII)'

You will be taken to the login page

Enter required details

Enter the captcha code

Login

View result

Download result

Take a printout