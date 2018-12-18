  • search
    IBPS PO Main Result 2018 released

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The IBPS PO Main Result 2018 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    IBPS PO Main Result 2018 released

    The individual scores would also be be released shortly. The computer-based main examination for IBPS PO recruitment was conducted on November 18, 2018.

    Considering that the IBPS PO Main exam this year was difficult in comparison to last year, it can be expected that the cut off will be lower than last year.

    The IBPS Main exam had two components - objective part and descriptive part. The descriptive part was conducted immediately after the conclusion of the objective part. The objective part carried 200 marks and had 155 questions. Candidates were given 3 hours to finish the objective part. The descriptive part had only 2 questions to be answered in 30 minutes. The descriptive part carried 25 marks. The results are available on IBPS.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 7:05 [IST]
