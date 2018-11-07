IBPS PO 2019 vacancy details, how to apply for 1,599 posts

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Nov 7: The IBPS PO 2019 Online registration has begun. More details are also available on the official website.
Candidates will be allowed to take a printout of the application form till December 11, 2018. The registration is the first phase of IBPS SO 2018 selection which is being held for selecting candidates for 1,599 vacancies in Specialist Officers' cadre posts. The IBPS PO online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers' cadre posts in the participating organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2018/ January 2019. More details are available on ibps.in.
IBPS SO 2019 Recruitment: Vacancy Details
- Total Number of Posts: 1599
- Marketing Officer: 302 posts
- HR/ Personnel Officer: 81 posts
- Law Officer: 75 posts
- Rajbhasha Adhikari: 69 posts
- Agricultural Field Officer: 853 posts
- IT Officer: 219 posts
IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Know How to Apply
Follow the steps given here to apply for the IBPS SO recruitment:
- Step I: Go to IBPS official website: www.ibps.in
- Step II: Click on the CWE Specialist Officer tab.
- Step III: In the new window, click on the apply link.
- Step IV: You will be redirected to the application portal where you will have to first register by providing your email id and phone number.
- Step V: A provisional registration number and password will be sent to the registered email id and phone number. Use this to login to the application portal.
- Step VI: Complete the application form and make application fee payment.
- Step VII: After application completion, print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.