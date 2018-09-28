IBPS PO 2018 admit card: Check important dates, exam details, download link

New Delhi, Sep 28: The IBPS PO 2018 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of the IBPS or click on the link provided above to login and download their admit card for IBPS PO Exam 2018.

The IBPS PO online preliminary examination will be held on - 13.10.2018, 14.10.2018, 20.10.2018 and 21.10.2018. The result of the IBPS PO Prelims exam is expected to be declared in the month of October or November 2018.

The download link for the IBPS PO exam 2018 admit card will be active till October 14, 2018. The candidates are advised to visit the IBPS website before the deadline ends to download the admit IBPS PO admit card. The admit cards are available on ipbs.in.

IBPS PO 2018 Important dates:

Commencement of Call letter download: September 27 2018

Closure of call letter download: October 14 2018

IBPS PO Prelims 2018 Exam Details

The exam will be conducted online and the test paper will have 100 questions each carrying 1 mark each. The duration would be for an hour and the paper would comprise 3 sections:

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 mins

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 mins

Reasoning ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 mins

Total: 100 questions, 100 marks, 60 mins