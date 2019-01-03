IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018 to be declared anytime soon; How to check?

New Delhi, Jan 3: The IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018 will be declared anytime soon on its official website - ibps.in. The results for the clerk exams held last year was announced on December 29, 2017, so it was being expected that the result for this year's prelims could be announced soon.

Further, the admit cards for the main examination are likely to be out on January 4 or January 5, 2019.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) holds exams to recruit probationary officers and clerks for the PSU banks. The IBPS had announced a total of 7275 vacancies for the Clerk recruitment this year.

The IBPS Clerk main examination will be held on January 20, 2019. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear in the mains. After announcing the result, IBPS will release the score after a few days

How to check IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018:

Keep your exams deatils such as roll number/registration no. ready.

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Click on the Clerk prelims results link given on the homepage

Click on the results link on the page which opens after step 3.

Enter your exam registration details on the next page

Submit the details and check your results