    IBPS Clerk mains result 2019 date, check details

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: The IBPS Clerk mains Result 2019 is expected to be released by first week of March 2019. The results declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is available on the official website.

    IBPS Clerk mains result 2019 to be out soon

    You will be able to download the results once its declared.

    The IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2018 was held on January 20, 2019. A total of 190 questions had to be answered in 160 minutes. There were 4 sections namely, General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. Except General English, the rest of the objective questions were in bilingual format that is, in English and Hindi. Each incorrect answer will reduce the score by 1/4th marks assigned to the respective question.

    How to download IBPS Clerk main exam 2019 results:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • On the main page, there will be declaration saying "Click here to IBPS Clerk main exam results 2017′
    • Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • View results
    • Take a printout

