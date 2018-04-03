IBPS Clerk mains exam 2017 results declared, check before this date

The IBPS Clerk mains exam 2017 results have been declared. The results declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is available on the official website.

You will be able to download the results until May 1. The online examinations were held on January 21. Earlier, the IBPS declared the preliminary examination results in December 2017. The preliminary exams were conducted on December 2, 3 and 9 last year at various locations across the country for hiring to the posts of 7000 vacancies.

The participating banks are, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank.

IBPS Clerk main examination paper pattern

The paper will be divided into the following four sections:

General/financial awareness (50 marks): 50 questions

General English (40 questions): 40 marks

Reasoning ability and computer aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

Quantitative aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

Total marks: 200

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each wrong answer, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a candidate leaves a question unanswered no penalty for that question will be charged. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS Clerk main exam 2017 results:

Go to ibps.in

On the main page, there will be declaration saying "Click here to IBPS Clerk main exam results 2017′

Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

