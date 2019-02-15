IBPS Clerk main exam results 2019 date, how to download

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: The IBPS Clerk main exam results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The exams were conducted on January 20. Those who will clear the examinations will be shortlisted for the 7,275 banking posts. The prelims exam was conducted on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16.

The candidates can expect the results to be declared either in the last week of March or the first week of April. Last year the results were declared on April 1 2018. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS Clerk Main exam results 2019:

Go to ibps.in

Click on the main exam results link

A new page will open

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout