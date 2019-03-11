IBPS Clerk Main 2019 Result: Latest updates

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 11: The IBPS Clerk mains Result 2019 is expected to be released by March end or April 1st week. The results declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be available on the official website.

IBPS Clerk Main exam was held in January 2019.

The next round of notifications for IBPS would begin in the month of July with IBPS RRB Officer Scale and Office Assistant notfiications. IBPS PO, Clerk and Specialist Officer are the other examinations conducted by the institute. The tentative calendar for the exams is available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS Clerk main exam 2019 results:

Go to ibps.in

On the main page, there will be declaration saying "Click here to IBPS Clerk main exam results 2019′

Click on the link and you will be taken to a new page

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout