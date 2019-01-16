IBPS Calendar 2019: Exam dates for PO, RRBs, Clerk and SO exams 2019 released

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 16: Official IBPS Exam Calendar 2019 - 20 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website ibsp.in.

Candidates can check dates of online exams, like IBPS Clerk, PO (Probationary Officer), SO (Specialist Officer), RRB (Regional Rural Banks) etc conducted by IBPS on the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS will also conduct single exam for officer scale II and III posts on September 22, 2019 the main exam for the post of office assistants on September 29, 2019. The exam for officer scale I (main) will also be conducted on September 22, 2019, according to the schedule.

IBPS calender 2019: Documents required

Photograph of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement - 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Currently, IBPS is in the process of conducting IBPC Clerk Main 2019 and IBPS SO Main 2019 examinations.