  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    IBPS Calendar 2019: Exam dates for PO, RRBs, Clerk and SO exams 2019 released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Official IBPS Exam Calendar 2019 - 20 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website ibsp.in.

    IBPS Calendar 2019: Exam dates for PO, RRBs, Clerk and SO exams 2019 released

    Candidates can check dates of online exams, like IBPS Clerk, PO (Probationary Officer), SO (Specialist Officer), RRB (Regional Rural Banks) etc conducted by IBPS on the official website, ibps.in.

    The IBPS will also conduct single exam for officer scale II and III posts on September 22, 2019 the main exam for the post of office assistants on September 29, 2019. The exam for officer scale I (main) will also be conducted on September 22, 2019, according to the schedule.

    IBPS calender 2019: Documents required

    Photograph of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
    Signature of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file
    Thumb impression of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
    Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement - 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

    Currently, IBPS is in the process of conducting IBPC Clerk Main 2019 and IBPS SO Main 2019 examinations.

    Read more about:

    ibps examination

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue