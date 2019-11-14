  • search
    IBC 2019: ‘Make in India’ has created employment opportunities in the country

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Today was the second and last day of the Indian Banking Conclave 2019 that held in released in the capital Delhi. The programme was organized by the Central for Economic Research (CEPR), there was a gathering of experts at the event on it's second day also.

    Among the eminent personalities who expressed their concern and views regarding the economy condition of our country Ashwin Johar, vice-president of CEPR.

    CEPR is a 'Think Tank' that serves advise to the central government on economic matters.

    Oneindia tried to find out from Johar that how at a time when there are heartbreaking news about the economy slowdown in our country, at this stage how can a India reach at a five trillion dollar economy target?

    Johar said that the government is taking various steps. It is not possible to accelerate the economy without capital flow. It is very important to have a strong backing. Efforts are being made by the government in this direction so that investment can be accelerated because nothing is possible without it.

    Though some shortcomings still remain and suggestions are also being made to the government. Talks are also on regarding the merging of the banking sector and privatization of the insurance sector.

    "Everyday some decision is being taken by the government. We sincerely hope that something will definitely work positive," said Johar.

    A banking sector is that sector that has to be strong enough and work is being done to take the banking sector in that direction. Banks are becoming very defensive about the business sector and this is causing some impact on the banks. Money is being released by the government but it is not able to reach the bottom. Efforts are on to overcome it.

    Oneindia tried to know from Johar that how much did the government's 'Make in India' project affect the level of employment in the country? And Johar gave a very positive reply.

    He said that 'Make in India' has generated employment in the country to a great extent. However, there was some decline and many reasons are responsible for this.

    When Oneindia asked the CEPR president about the position of India's economy after two to three years from now, his reply was that GDP will be in a better position after some time. And he believes that India is a rapidly growing consumer based economy and this is the biggest positive sign.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
