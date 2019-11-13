IBC 2019: It will take 6 to 9 months to get economy on track, says Shaurya Doval

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Indian Banking Conclave 2019, which have started in New Delhi on Tuesday is a two-day event. On the first day, beside, Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the event, experts from other sectors were seen expressing their views on other vital issues besides the banking sector. Among these experts Shaurya Doval, MD of Torch Financial Services is one of them. While talking to OneIndia, Doval shared his views regarding the ongoing concerns over the country's economy and employment. As per him, it will take about six to nine months for the country's economy to get back on track.

The news of the Indian economy has been going through a very bad patch has made headlines in the last couple of months. On asking Doval regarding this he said, 'There are many reasons that have dragged economy to such condition. And the global slowdown is one of them. The government is making necessary efforts and it will take some time to get it back on the track but we are doing better than some countries.

The MD of Torch Financial Services hopes that the economy would soon cross the six percent mark.

Doval assures that though it may take six to nine months to overcome the economic slowdown situation completely, there is nothing to worry about as all the efforts are in the right direction and this situation will end soon.

According to Doval, there are many reasons that have triggered such an economic slowdown situation, this situation has not started all of a sudden. He says he have faith and confidence in the government and said that soon the country will come out of this situation. He also noted that India is among the world's fastest-growing economies.

We also spoke to Shaurya Doval on the issue of unemployment and wanted to know his views regarding the data that has come in the past couple of days. Doval is hopeful regarding this that government might be thinking something regarding this issue. As per him, unemployment has increased due to the evolution of technology.

Doval also added that to overcome this problem, a lot of change is needed.

He is hopeful that the government would pay attention to this issue too.

According to the recent government, data shows that the unemployment rate has reached the highest in the past three years.

Shaurya Doval is the son of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Along with this he also leads the 'Think Tank India Foundation'.