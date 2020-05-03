IBA sets dates on when you can withdraw money

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 03: The Indian Banks Association introduced new rules to withdraw cash during the nation wide lockdown that was extended by another two weeks by the Centre.

To ensure that there are no crowds, the association has specified dates so that there is no crowding outside the branches.

The new rules say that those customers having 0 and 1 as the last digit number of their account number will be allowed to withdrawn cash on May 4. Similarly those with 2 and 3 can withdraw cash on May 5, while those with numbers 4 and 5 can take out cash on May 6.

Customers with numbers 6 and 6 can withdrawn money on May 8 while those with 8 and 9 can withdrawn cash on May 11, the IBA also said. These restrictions would remain in force until May 11, following which these restrictions would be lifted.

Customers can withdraw money from any ATM and there would not be any charge on that, the IBA also said.