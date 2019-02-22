IB recruitment 2019: Now apply for for 318 posts, details here

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 22: New Delhi, Oct 22: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued the IB Recruitment 2019 notification inviting candidates to fill up 318 posts for Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and other posts. Candidates who want to opt for these job posts can apply offline for the post.

    The last date to apply is within 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. A total of 318 posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

    Important dates:

    Start of application process: April 17
    Last date to apply: April 24

    Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2019: Name of the post

    Deputy Director/Tech: 3 posts
    Senior Accounts Officer: 2 posts
    Senior Research Officer: 2 posts
    Security Officer (Technical): 6 posts
    Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone: 1 post
    Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: 54 posts
    Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech: 7 posts
    Assistant Security Officer (Technical): 12 posts
    Assistant Security Officer (General): 10 posts
    Personal Assistant: 7 posts
    Caretaker: 4 posts
    Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: 167 posts
    Research Assistant: 2 posts
    Halwai Cum Cook: 11 posts
    Accountant: 26 posts
    Nursing Orderly: 2 posts
    Female Staff Nurse: 1 post

    How to apply for IB Recruitment 2019:

    Interested candidates can submit applications to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days (17 April) from the date of issuance of this circular.

