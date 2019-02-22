IB recruitment 2019: Now apply for for 318 posts, details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 22: New Delhi, Oct 22: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued the IB Recruitment 2019 notification inviting candidates to fill up 318 posts for Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and other posts. Candidates who want to opt for these job posts can apply offline for the post.

The last date to apply is within 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. A total of 318 posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

[Intelligence Bureau (IB) vacancies with 7th Pay Commission benefits, how to apply]

Important dates:

Start of application process: April 17

Last date to apply: April 24

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2019: Name of the post

Deputy Director/Tech: 3 posts

Senior Accounts Officer: 2 posts

Senior Research Officer: 2 posts

Security Officer (Technical): 6 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone: 1 post

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: 54 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech: 7 posts

Assistant Security Officer (Technical): 12 posts

Assistant Security Officer (General): 10 posts

Personal Assistant: 7 posts

Caretaker: 4 posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: 167 posts

Research Assistant: 2 posts

Halwai Cum Cook: 11 posts

Accountant: 26 posts

Nursing Orderly: 2 posts

Female Staff Nurse: 1 post

How to apply for IB Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can submit applications to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days (17 April) from the date of issuance of this circular.