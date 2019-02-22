IB recruitment 2019: Now apply for for 318 posts, details here
New Delhi, Feb 22: New Delhi, Oct 22: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued the IB Recruitment 2019 notification inviting candidates to fill up 318 posts for Assistant Security Officer (General) (ASO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO) and other posts. Candidates who want to opt for these job posts can apply offline for the post.
The last date to apply is within 60 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. A total of 318 posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive.
[Intelligence Bureau (IB) vacancies with 7th Pay Commission benefits, how to apply]
Important dates:
Start of application process: April 17
Last date to apply: April 24
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2019: Name of the post
Deputy Director/Tech: 3 posts
Senior Accounts Officer: 2 posts
Senior Research Officer: 2 posts
Security Officer (Technical): 6 posts
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone: 1 post
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: 54 posts
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech: 7 posts
Assistant Security Officer (Technical): 12 posts
Assistant Security Officer (General): 10 posts
Personal Assistant: 7 posts
Caretaker: 4 posts
Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech: 167 posts
Research Assistant: 2 posts
Halwai Cum Cook: 11 posts
Accountant: 26 posts
Nursing Orderly: 2 posts
Female Staff Nurse: 1 post
How to apply for IB Recruitment 2019:
Interested candidates can submit applications to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days (17 April) from the date of issuance of this circular.