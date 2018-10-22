India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

IB Recruitment 2018: Check pay scale and how to apply

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The Intelligence Bureau has issued the IB Recruitment 2018 notification for 1054 posts of Security Assistant (Executive).

    IB Recruitment 2018: Check pay scale and how to apply

    Those selected will be appointed in the various subsidiary of the Intelligence Bureau and would be eligible for a pay under the 7th Pay Commission. The application process will continue till November 10 2018. The selected candidates will be appointed in the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs 2000 (PB-1).

    Educational qualification:

    • The candidates should be at least 10th pass from any recognised board.
    • Selection process:
    • The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam. The applicants should have knowledge of local language of the state applying for.

    Application fee:

    The OBC and General candidates (Male only) have to pay Rs 50. SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and female candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.

    Note: The candidates must submit the application form as early as possible to avoid last-minute rush. They should fill in the form carefully to avoid any mistakes. Any error or misinformation in the application form may lead to the cancellation of the same.

    Age limit:

    The candidates should not be more than 27 years of age. For SC/ST candidates, there is relaxation of 5 years, while for the OBC candidates there is 3 years relaxation.

    How to apply:

    The candidates can apply through mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in on or before 10 November 2018.

    Read more about:

    intelligence bureau recruitment

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 7:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue