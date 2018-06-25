English

IB officer killed in road mishap at Sukma district

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    An officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was killed and three others injured when their SUV collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

    The incident took place near the Ramaram village on National Highway 30 when the victims were heading to Sukma town from Kerlapal village, a local police official told PTI.

    IB officer killed in road mishap at Sukma district

    As per the preliminary report, three IB officials, alongwith another person, were visiting Kerlapal for official work.

    On the way back, their SUV collided with a truck, leaving one of the officials dead on the spot and three others injured, the police official said.

    He identified the deceased as Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Umakant Singh who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

    The other two IB personnel, who were injured, were identified as Amit Sherawat and Chetan Vikas.

    A police team rushed the victims to a local hospital, he said.

    The body of the deceased IB official and the injured persons were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

    The truck driver fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

    Read more about:

    intelligence bureau road accident dead sukma

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 9:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue