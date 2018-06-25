IB officer killed in road mishap at Sukma district

An officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was killed and three others injured when their SUV collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near the Ramaram village on National Highway 30 when the victims were heading to Sukma town from Kerlapal village, a local police official told PTI.

As per the preliminary report, three IB officials, alongwith another person, were visiting Kerlapal for official work.

On the way back, their SUV collided with a truck, leaving one of the officials dead on the spot and three others injured, the police official said.

He identified the deceased as Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Umakant Singh who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

The other two IB personnel, who were injured, were identified as Amit Sherawat and Chetan Vikas.

A police team rushed the victims to a local hospital, he said.

The body of the deceased IB official and the injured persons were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

