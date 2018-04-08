“IB document advising Siddaramaiah not to fight from Chamundeshwari fake”

A note apparently out by the Karnataka State Intelligence Bureau suggests that Chamundeshwari is not a safe seat for Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister has called the note fake.

As per the note that is in circulation, the constituency is not a safe one for the CM. Siddaramaiah has said that he would contest from the Chamundeshwari constituency.

The note reads," as per the instructions received, we have carried out a review of the assembly constituencies, our findings are below. The constituency in Mysore district is not a viable option as there is strong caste based mobilisation of the Vokkaliga community being carried out by G T Deve Gowda and other local leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) party."

The note also suggests other constituencies from where the CM could contest. The constituencies are Varuna, Basavakalyan, Gangavati and Shantinagar.

The CM however took to Twitter to dispel rumours that he was asked by the intelligence to survey his constituency. "Fake document, why are BJP guys getting excited over fake news and fake documents. Fight on issues. What do you offer the voter," Siddaramaiah also said.

