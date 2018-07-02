IAS topper Tina Dabi conferred with President’s Gold Medal after 2-year training at LBSNAA

    New Delhi, July 2: 2015 batch IAS topper Tina Dabi added another feather in the cap after being conferred with the President's Gold Medal for 'First in Order of Merit' in her batch. Tina continued her fantastic streak of holding the top position. She was presented with the medal at the annual Valediction Ceremony at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on Friday.

    Taking to Twitter, Tina wrote, "I am delighted to have received the President's Gold Medal for First in Order of Merit in my batch at the Valediction Ceremony held today, after two years of Training. I dedicate this Gold Medal to my family and my Husband without whom achieving this feat would not have been possible. Thank you for everything. For supporting and loving me, and helping me in securing first rank again!"

    Tina is married to Amir Athar Amirul Shafi Khan, who was her batchmate and secured the second rank in the prestigious examination the same year. The two met at the academy, fell in love and got married recently.

    Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
