IAS topper resigns over alleged unabated killings in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 9: In a Facebook post, the 2010 batch IAS topper, Shah Faesal, said he has decided to resign from the Indian Administrative Service to protest the alleged unabated killings in Kashmir.

He further wrote that Indian Muslims have been reduced to second class citizens by Hindutva forces reducing.

He made the announcement in a Facebook post. "To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government; the marginalization and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K state and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism, I have decided to resign from IAS," he said.

