IAS Topper Faesal gets note of appreciation from Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 17: J&K unit of the Congress on Tuesday said that the party President Rahul Gandhi has appreciated IAS topper Shah Faesal, who was cornered by his department for his 'Rapistan' tweet.

Expressing solidarity with IAS Topper Shah Faesal, All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi in a letter praised him (Faesal) for courageously highlighting the issues that plague India.

Last week, the state government was asked by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to share details of the case so that the course of action could be decided. Faesal, the first topper from J-K, is currently pursuing a mid-career masters programme in the US, and is facing disciplinary proceedings over his controversial tweet.