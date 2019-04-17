IAS officer suspended for inspecting PM Modi's chopper in Odisha

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 17: Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin was suspended on Wednesday by the Election Commission of India for inspecting PM Modi's helicopter in Sambalpur.

Mohsin was suspended for 'actions contrary to the instructions of the commissions regarding SPG protectees'.

On the basis of a report from the district collector and the DIG of police, the EC has taken action against the General Observer of Sambalpur came a day after the prime minister's visit there on Tuesday.

"Checking of the prime minister's chopper, undertaken at Sambalpur, was not in accordance with the EC guidelines as SPG protectees are exempt from such checking," said a senior official without elaborating.

The prime minister was stated to have been held up at the place for around 15 minutes because of the sudden checking, the official said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's helicopter was also checked by the personnel of the EC flying squad in Rourkela on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJP) on Wednesday lodged a separate complaint with Surendra Kumar demanding action against Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan for preventing government officers from conducting their election duty of checking his helicopter on Monday.