IAS officer shares 12th marksheet, got 24 in Chemistry

New Delhi, July 14: As 10th and 12th board results of this year are on the edge to be declared a tweet from Nitin Sangwan tells us how the marks never be the only scale to judge a student and 'IAS' written after Sangwan's name tells us to believe it.

Nitin Sangwan, an IAS officer tweets sharing his 12th board exam marksheet, telling how much he got on one subject.

"In my 12th exam, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life."

"Don't bog down kids with burden of marks."

Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism pic.twitter.com/wPNoh9A616 — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020

"Life is much more than board results."

"Let results be an opportunity for introspect & not for criticism", says Nitin's tweet.

As competitions surge, school students in India even across the world are facing depression out of the pressure from parents and teachers to deliver a good result in board examinations. Some even commit suicide after getting a not-so-expected board result.

Results should not be the end and not be judged as results can never be used to deduce a student's intelligence or future.

Time and again many celebrities and respected people, who are well known and established in various fields have come forward to tell that not to judge mere board results of children.

In India, IAS ranks have been counted among one of the highest successful posts. Lakhs of students every year appeared in the UPSC to crack this exam.