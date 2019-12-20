IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll predicts Jharkhand headed for hung assembly

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ranchi, Dec 20: The IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll on Friday predicted that Jharkhand is heading for a hung Assembly, throwing many possibilities in government formation.

According to the exit poll, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance is slated to get 31-39 seats in the 81-member house. The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win 32 seats.

While smaller parties like the AJSU are tipped to get 3-7 seats and Babulal Marandi's JVM likely to get 1-4 seats.

The exit poll suggests that it would be easier for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance to reach the majority mark as compared to the BJP.

BJP's estranged ally, All Jharkhand Students Union chief Sudesh Mahto and ex-chief minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha chief Babulal Marandi could be kingmakers in a hung Assembly.