IAF's trainee aircraft crashes in Telangana, pilot injured

Hyderabad, Nov 28: Indian Air Force (IAF)'s trainee aircraft has crashed in Telangana's Bhuvanagiri district, saod reports. The pilot has sustained injuries and has been rushed to the hospital.

The ill-fated plane had taken off from Hakimpet Air Force station and crashed in Bahupeta in Bhuvanagiri district's Yadadri area.

Hakimpet Air Force Station (Hakimpet AFS) is an Indian Air Force (IAF) base under the Training Command. It is located 25 kilometres north of Hyderabad.

On November 21, a trainee aircraft crashed in the fields of Shankarpalli block of Telangana's Rangareddy district. The 25-year-old pilot, Bhaskar Bhushan, had escaped unhurt.