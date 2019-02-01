IAF's Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, pilots dead

Bengaluru, Feb 01: Two Indian Air Force pilots died after a Mirage 2000 crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru.

It was a twin-seat variant and both the pilots ejected during their take-off run. However, despite ejecting, both perished in this unfortunate incident. The reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained. According to reports, the incident happened near Yamalur off old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

#Mirage2000 Jet crashed at @HALHQBLR , crash happened during take off .. both pilots died in the accident ....@NewsNationTV pic.twitter.com/u0Uv4KoDx7 — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) February 1, 2019

It may be recalled that in June 2018, a pilot was killed after an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed soon after taking off from the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat.