  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF's Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, pilots dead

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 01: Two Indian Air Force pilots died after a Mirage 2000 crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru.

    IAFs Mirage 2000 fighter plane crashes in Bengaluru, one pilot dead

    It was a twin-seat variant and both the pilots ejected during their take-off run. However, despite ejecting, both perished in this unfortunate incident. The reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained. According to reports, the incident happened near Yamalur off old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

    It may be recalled that in June 2018, a pilot was killed after an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed soon after taking off from the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    iaf hal bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue