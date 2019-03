IAF's MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashes on routine mission from Rajasthan's Jodhpur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jodhpur, Mar 31: An Indian Air Force's MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashed on Sunday which was on a routine mission from Jodhpur. The incident took place in Godana village in Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

The unfortunate incident comes after a crash of an Indian Air Force MiG-21 near near Nal in Rajasthan. However, the pilot ejected and is reportedly safe.