IAF's MiG 27 aircraft crashes on routine mission from Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Madhuri Adnal

Jodhpur, Mar 31: An Indian Air Force's MiG 27 UPG aircraft crashed on Sunday which was on a routine mission from Jodhpur. The incident took place in Godana village in Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

The unfortunate incident comes after a crash of an Indian Air Force MiG-21 near near Nal in Rajasthan. However, the pilot had ejected safely.

Earlier in February, an IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident.

According to officials, the helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam around 10.05 am.

Besides its pilots, four others onboard and a local resident died in the incident.