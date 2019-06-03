IAF's An-32 transport aircraft with 13 onboard goes missing near China border

India

oi-Vikas SV

Guwahati, June 03: Indian Air Force (IAF)'s An-32 transport aircraft with 13 people onboard had reportedly gone missing after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

The plane was enroute Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground located in Mechuka Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

Of the 13 people on board, eight are crew mebers and five are passengers.

The plane's last contact with ground was at 1 pm today.

According to news agency ANI, a Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Operations aircraft are searching for AN-32.

Further details awaited.