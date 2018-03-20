IAF trainer jet crashes in Odisha, pilot survives with minor injuries

An Indian Air Force fighter trainer aircraft crashed in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district near the Jharkhand border. The pilot of the plane has sustained injuries has been taken to the nearby state headquarter hospital in Jharkhand.

The aircraft crashed at Subarnarekha's Topa ghat area of Mahuldangiri village of Baripada, according to the media reports.

Meanwhile, an official statement has been released by the Indian Air Force.

"Today afternoon one Hawk aircraft met with an accident. The aircraft was airborne from Kalaikunda on a routine training sortie, The trainee pilot ejected safely," it read.

A CoI will investigate the cause of the accident, it further said.

OneIndia News

