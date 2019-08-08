  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF Sukhoi-30 jet crashes in Assam's Tezpur, pilots safe

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: Sukhoi 30 crashed in a paddy field in Assam's Tejpur. Both the pilots ejected and are safe, according to sources. The crash was reported around 8.15 pm.

    IAF Sukhoi-30 jet crashes in Assams Tezpur, pilots safe
    Video grab/Twitter

    The fighter aircraft took off from Salonibari Air Force Station in Sonitpur. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain cause of the accident.

    A senior IAF official said fighter jet was on a routine training mission and crashed in Tezpur's local flying area.

    The official said the pilots had reported engine trouble shortly before the crash.

    The Sukhoi crash comes months after the tragic crash of the IAF's transport carrier An-32 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in June. Twenty six people including IAF personnel were killed in this crash.

    According to data compiled by the Defence Ministry, the IAF had lost 11 aircrafts last year including 7 fighter jets and 2 helicopters.

    Since 2014, the IAF has lost 26 fighter jets, 6 choppers, 9 trainers and 3 transport aircraft. In all, 46 air force personnel have lost their lives in these accidents.

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam plane crash crash pilots sukhoi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue